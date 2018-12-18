Quantcast

Frontier Airlines adds new service at BWI

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2018

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday plans for nonstop from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Denver, beginning March 14. The airline will initially offer four weekly roundtrip flights between BWI and Denver International Airport. It will service the flights using its Airbus A320 aircraft. BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo