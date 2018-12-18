Quantcast

Medical cannabis grower fined $125,000, placed on probation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 18, 2018

An Arnold-based medical cannabis grower has been fined $125,000 and placed on 24 months probation and ordered changes within the leadership of the company. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission entered into a consent order with ForwardGro after determining the company may have used 15 different pesticides on its marijuana crop. "After investigation, the Commission concludes that ForwardGro ...

