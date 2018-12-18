Monique Ligthart | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Monique Ligthart, an affiliated sales associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the company’s Annapolis Church office, earned the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation from The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

With more than 18 years of real estate experience, Ligthart specializes in residential real estate services in Anne Arundel County. She is a graduate of the Realtor Institute and a recipient of the International Diamond Society Award.

Ligthart joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have reached an excellent level of performance in the luxury real estate market and have completed The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s training course. The CLHMS designation is internationally recognized and designed to distinguish real estate agents with expertise, knowledge and experience in the luxury residential real estate market.