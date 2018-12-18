Shannon Wollman | Gilchrist

Shannon Wollman joined Gilchrist as its senior director of development, leading the fundraising efforts for the programmatic and capital needs for the entire company.

Wollman brings more than 19 years of development experience for community hospitals and academic medical centers within the greater Baltimore area. Her extensive background includes major gifts, annual and planned giving programs, special events, donor concierge services, staff development and management.

Wollman began her career as a major gifts officer at Sinai Hospital and Levindale Hebrew and Geriatric Hospital, overseeing a $20 million capital campaign for the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital.

In 2011, Wollman joined Johns Hopkins and in 2013 became director of development for the Heart and Vascular Institute, raising more than $40 million over her six-year tenure. Before joining Gilchrist, Wollman held the position of Vice President of Development at Howard County General Hospital.