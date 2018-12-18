Quantcast

Prosecutors vacate 1992 conviction through Innocence Project partnership

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 18, 2018

A man who spent 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit was released Tuesday after a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge vacated his conviction at the request of prosecutors. Clarence Shipley was convicted in 1992 of killing Kevin Smith, 29, in a robbery in the Baltimore neighborhood of Cherry Hill the previous ...

