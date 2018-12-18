Ursula Odiaga Iannone | Coakley Realty

Ursula Odiaga Iannone has joined the team of real estate experts at Rory S. Coakley Realty Inc.

Iannone is a distinguished member of the community with deep roots in Virginia, Maryland and Washington. Her dedication to clients and vast knowledge of the local real estate market align with Coakley Realty’s core values.

Iannone will be a key player in the company’s efforts to spread its roots and service the Latino community. Coakley Realty’s reputation for top local area knowledge and a commitment to service have been instrumental in the formation of long-term relationships with clients. This allows the company to consistently drive top value in the market and the local community. Ursula has held positions as an international trade lawyer, U.S. diplomat and business consultant.