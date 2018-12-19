Andrew Winfield and Reese Cassard | MGH

Andrew Winfield has rejoined MGH as a senior web developer and Reese Cassard was named a copywriter in its creative department.

Winfield served in multiple roles at MGH in his first stint with the company, including as a member of MGH’s social media marketing department — the first in the mid-Atlantic area — before becoming a part of the agency’s interactive team. Prior to rejoining MGH, he spent three years at Baltimore agency Planit. In his new role, he will work with the account teams for Lorien Health, Ocean City Department of Tourism and Round Table Pizza.

Cassard previously served in a similar copywriting position at Mariner Marketing. There, he wrote for a variety of clients in the foodservice and hospitality industries, including Campbell’s Foodservice and Perdue Chicken. He brings three years of advertising and copywriting experience to MGH.