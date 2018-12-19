Quantcast

EEOC settles discrimination lawsuit for $300,000 against car wash

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2018

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached a $300,000 settlement in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Maritime Autowash, the federal agency announced Wednesday. In a lawsuit filed in August 2017, the EEOC alleged Maritime, later known as Phase 2 Investments, Inc., segregated Hispanic workers into lower-paying jobs at its Edgewater location, such as laborer or ...

