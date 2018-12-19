Elizabeth A. Pfenson and Tova Brody | Council Baradel

Elizabeth A. Pfenson has joined Council Baradel as an associate in its family law practice group and Tova Z. Brody has been admitted to the Maryland Bar and has joined the firm as an employment law associate.

Pfenson focuses her practice on family law and related appellate matters. She helps clients achieve their best outcome from the beginning to end of their case. Her clients appreciate her attention to detail and thorough approach, as she assists them with their sensitive and complex financial and family situations. She was named a Maryland Super Lawyers “Rising Star” in 2018 and 2019. Pfenson graduated magna cum laude from Notre Dame Law School in 2014, and summa cum laude with departmental honors from Gordon College in 2010. She is admitted to practice law in Maryland.

Brody focuses her practice on labor and employment matters. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Touro College – Lander College for Women in New York and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Prior to joining Council Baradel, Brody worked as a human resources director for a Baltimore based company with 120 employees. During her tenure there, she built the HR department, revamped the company’s policies and procedures, implemented fair and streamlined screening and hiring practices, increased employee benefits, designed and implemented a performance evaluation program, created comprehensive onboarding and training programs, and advised the executive team on strategies for increasing employee retention and reducing liability through preemption and compliance.