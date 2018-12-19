Quantcast

Hogan appoints circuit, district judges

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday named an assistant Maryland attorney general and a longtime law firm partner to circuit court judgeships in Howard and Montgomery counties, respectively. Hogan also selected an administrative appeals judge to a district court judgeship in Baltimore. Incoming Howard County Circuit Judge John Joseph Kuchno will succeed retired Judge Lenore R. Gelfman. Kuchno, ...

