Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Kennedy Krieger Institute named certified Mitochondrial Care Center

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2018

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Kennedy Krieger Institute have jointly been named a certified Mitochondrial Medicine Center, officials announced Wednesday. Hilary Vernon, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of pediatrics at the McKusick Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and an attending physician at Kennedy Krieger Institute, serves as ...

