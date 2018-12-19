Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2018

Court of Special Appeals Administrative Law, Summary decision: The administrative law judge did not err in granting summary decision dismissing a father’s administrative appeal of an indicated child neglect finding following the father’s guilty plea to a related criminal charge that arose out of the indicated child neglect pursuant to Md. Code, Family Law §5-706.1(b)(3)(ii) because, under ...

