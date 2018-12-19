Quantcast

Baltimore jury awards $3 million in lead paint case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2018

A Baltimore jury awarded $3 million to a woman exposed to lead paint as a child, the third and largest verdict she has received in a case that has been reversed twice due to issues with expert testimony. The jury deliberated for eight hours before awarding Starlena Stevenson, now 28, $1 million in economic damages and ...

