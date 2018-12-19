Quantcast

Judge won’t drop hate-crime charges in school graffiti case

By: Associated Press December 19, 2018

A judge says he won't drop hate-crime related charges against teens who argued the racial slurs and swastikas found at a Maryland high school were constitutionally protected free speech.

