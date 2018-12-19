Quantcast

Judge denies city’s request to cap potential damages in ‘Riot Act’ case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2018

A federal judge declined to limit the potential damage claims of dozens of Baltimore businesses suing the city for failing to effectively respond to the 2015 unrest. Baltimore asked for a declaratory judgment that the state's statutory cap on damages when suing a municipality applied to the case, limiting the nearly 70 plaintiffs' recovery to $500,000 ...

