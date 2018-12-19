Quantcast

Md. moves forward on toll lanes, yanks pipeline project

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 19, 2018

ANNAPOLIS  — The Board of Public Works Wednesday approved a contract that could lead to the construction of toll lanes to alleviate congestion on two major state highways. Comptroller Peter Franchot joined Gov. Larry Hogan in voting for $90 million, five-year contract with the Maryland Traffic Relief Partners to oversee the toll lane proposals for Interstate 270 ...

