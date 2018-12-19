Quantcast

New Maryland education funding formulas delayed

By: Associated Press Brian Witte December 19, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland commission won't finish recommendations on new funding formulas for K-12 education in time for legislative action next year, delaying a major effort to increase the formulas for the first time since 2002 and disappointing supporters. The Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education had been aiming to recommend policies and funding ...

