Quantcast

Stories of 2018: Gerrymandering gets its day in court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2018

The judicial process moves slowly. Perhaps never more so than when the U.S. Supreme Court appears on the verge of redefining constitutional law in an area of representative democracy long presumed to be the province of state legislatures and the belief that to the winners go the spoils. In 2019, a group of Republican voters from ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo