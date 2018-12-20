Quantcast

Baltimore, former Circulator operator must arbitrate contract dispute

By: Heather Cobun December 20, 2018

A Baltimore judge sided with the former operator of the Charm City Circulator Wednesday, requiring its contract dispute with the city to go to arbitration rather than being resolved in a lawsuit. Baltimore filed suit against Transdev North America Inc. and Transdev Services Inc. in September alleging the companies overcharged the city more than $20 million ...

