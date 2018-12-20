Quantcast

LifeBridge Health hit with class-action lawsuit over data breach

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018

Murphy, Falcon & Murphy filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday against Baltimore health care provider LifeBridge Heath Inc. on behalf of more than 530,000 Maryland consumers whose personal information, social security numbers, birth dates, names, addresses, health insurance information, client treatment information, and medical diagnoses may have been stolen during a data breach that occurred in September 2016. Hackers ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo