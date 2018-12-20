Quantcast

Lockheed Martin meets 2018 F-35 production target

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin delivered the 91st F-35 aircraft for the year, meeting the joint government and industry delivery target for 2018 and demonstrating the F-35 enterprise's ability to ramp to full rate production. The 91 deliveries in 2018 represent nearly a 40 percent increase from 2017 and about a 100 percent production ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo