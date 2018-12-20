Quantcast

MDOT/MTA gets $2M development grant to bolster Purple Line corridor

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018

The Maryland Department of Transportation/Maryland Transit Administration received a $2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration Thursday to jumpstart a plan to coordinate transit-oriented development, infrastructure and accessibility along Maryland's Purple Line Light Rail. The grant, part of the FTA’s pilot program for transit-oriented development planning and the largest of 20 grants awarded nationwide this year by the ...

