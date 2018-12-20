Quantcast

Recommendations to modernize certificate of need headed to Md. legislature

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 20, 2018

The Maryland Health Care Commission advanced to the state legislature Thursday a set of 14 recommendations to modernize Maryland’s 40-year-old certificate of need process for health care facilities. The Senate Finance and House Health and Government Operations committees had requested the recommendations from the commission to look at potential ways to modernize the process that governs ...

