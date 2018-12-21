Quantcast

Bank of America donates $500K to Future Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2018

Bank of America donated $500,000 to Future Baltimore, a neightborhood revitalization initiative from Bon Secours Baltimore Health System and Kaiser Permanente to advance health equity and economic opportunity in west Baltimore. The gift will support the construction of an 18,820 square-foot, the state-of-the-art community resource center, which will include a financial well-being center for residents. Bon ...

