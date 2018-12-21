Quantcast

CFG Community Bank names new president, CEO

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2018

William C. Wiedel Jr., who has been with CFG Community Bank since 2012, will take over as its new president and CEO. With more than 37 years of banking and accounting experience, Wiedel has a broad range of financial expertise, including acting as CFO of multiple public community banks, CFO of a mortgage subsidiary, and vice ...

