Corporate Counsel

W. R. Grace & Co.

Columbia, Maryland

Grace seeks an in-house lawyer to manage global litigation matters and provide commercial contracts advice to one of Grace’s business units. The ideal candidate will have 5 to 8 years of litigation experience; commercial contracts experience would be helpful. Major law firm experience is preferred. Candidate should be a graduate of a leading law school and licensed to practice in a US jurisdiction.

