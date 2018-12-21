Quantcast

Corporate Counsel
W. R. Grace & Co.
Columbia, Maryland
Grace seeks an in-house lawyer to manage global litigation matters and provide commercial contracts advice to one of Grace’s business units.  The ideal candidate will have 5 to 8 years of litigation experience; commercial contracts experience would be helpful.  Major law firm experience is preferred.  Candidate should be a graduate of a leading law school and licensed to practice in a US jurisdiction.
Please apply online at www. Grace.com or at the URL link below:
https://career8.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=3192&company=wrgraceco&username=
Grace is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity.

