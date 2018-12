ADVERTISEMENT

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY REGISTER OF WILLS

ESTATES AND TRUSTS POSITION

Paralegals (especially those with Estates and Trusts experience) encouraged to apply. Requires at least one year of experience in auditing, accounting or Estates and Trusts experience. Salary commensurate with experience.

Interested candidates please send resumes with all documented experience to

EOE

