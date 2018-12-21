Quantcast

Md. high court: Claims against unlicensed lenders have 12-year deadline

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 21, 2018

Alleged victims of unlicensed lenders have 12 years to file suit after suffering injury instead of the usual three in civil litigation, Maryland’s top court has unanimously ruled. The Court of Appeals said the Maryland Consumer Loan Law’s licensing requirement for lenders constitutes an “other specialty” under the state code, which carries the longer time for ...

