Quantcast

Stories of the year: In law, a new firm, new leaders and a messy dispute

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 21, 2018

Following a year full of merger activity for Maryland’s largest firms, 2018 saw the aftereffects of a legal market where firms are growing and partners are seeking new opportunities. There were leadership changes,  the arrival of a new firm in Baltimore and a highly publicized legal dispute between the state's largest law firm and a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo