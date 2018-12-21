Quantcast

Chabad house sues Baltimore County over demolition order

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 21, 2018

The operators of a Jewish outreach program are suing Baltimore County for discrimination over an expansion for their Chabad house. The Friends of Lubavitch, the rabbi designated to reside in the Towson Chabad House, and students and alumni who used the house for observance on Sabbaths and Jewish holidays, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday alleging violations ...

