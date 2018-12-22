Ground Up Podcast: Regional economy navigates federal shutdown, crime and interest rate hikes

Daraius Irani, chief economist for the Regional Economic Studies Institute at Towson University, M&T Bank President August “Augie” Chiasera, and JLL’s Matt Haas discuss the regional economy, potential impact on Maryland from a federal government shutdown, and how Baltimore’s struggle with violent crime hurts business.

