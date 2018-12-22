Quantcast

Ground Up

The Daily Record's real estate blog

Ground Up Podcast: Regional economy navigates federal shutdown, crime and interest rate hikes

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 22, 2018

Daraius Irani, chief economist for the Regional Economic Studies Institute at Towson University, M&T Bank President August “Augie” Chiasera, and JLL’s Matt Haas discuss the regional economy, potential impact on Maryland from a federal government shutdown, and how Baltimore’s struggle with violent crime hurts business.

Subscribe to the podcast for free

Get new episodes of Ground Up automatically when you subscribe for free using iTunes or Google Play or by pointing your favorite podcast software at this RSS feed.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo