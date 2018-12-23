Quantcast

Md.’s rosy fiscal picture belies storm clouds approaching, experts say

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 23, 2018

State fiscal leaders will return to Annapolis in January in the unusual position of not having to deal with a structural deficit in the coming year. The following years are not projected to be so good. Fiscal leaders, including the legislature's own analysts, and Comptroller Peter Franchot are encouraging the General Assembly to think beyond the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo