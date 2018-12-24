Quantcast

Stories of the year: Baltimore emerges as aggressive litigant

Opioid manufacturers, Trump administration among city law department's targets

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 24, 2018

From pharmaceutical companies to Big Oil to the Trump administration, Baltimore filed or joined a number of large lawsuits in 2018 under City Solicitor Andre M. Davis. Davis, a former judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, became the city’s lawyer in September 2017. By January, he had placed attorney Suzanne Sangree in charge ...

