Baltimore County attorney indefinitely suspended over false court filing

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 24, 2018

The Court of Appeals indefinitely suspended a Baltimore County attorney with a disciplinary record for filing a misleading claim that inflated damages his client sought in several debt collection cases. The court found that Neil Warren Steinhorn inflated the damages sought by his client, a homeowners association, by 30 percent without indicating that the increase was ...

