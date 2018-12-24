The benefits of mediation

I am a big believer that no family law case should go to trial, that a resolution can and should be reached in mediation. Not only because this is a huge cost savings for the family (instead of paying attorneys to advocate and counsel them, they can spend that money on their family instead), but also because they then can make the decision for themselves. Otherwise, it’s a person in a black robe who is limited to the ability to hear all the facts of a case and from those limited facts make a decision in “the best interest” of a child whom they will likely never meet.

The benefit of attorneys settling is that they do not have to worry about bringing actions they know may be dead in the water, but their clients wants to bring to court anyway — even after all of your counseling and explaining why it is not beneficial to go to trial. What mediation does is give you another attorney or even a retired judge who can support your advice/counseling. That second “opinion” is needed to have your client “see the light.” And, if your client does not see the light, at least that second opinion will help “cover your ass” if the client decides to proceed with litigation anyway.

This leads me to one of the many reasons why I appreciate judges who call attorneys back into chambers before trial. When a judge calls back the attorneys to get a lay of the land and give a very limited view/thoughts (from the information they have from the file), you can then go back and either settle the case without the need of a trial or at least have another CYA if the client gets mad at the ultimate outcome if he or she decides to go through with litigation.

This also makes me wonder if judges understand that sometimes even the most experienced attorneys need to litigate a case he or she knows that they will lose, because they don’t necessarily have the client control over that client or they have a client who does not “see the light.” Because at the end of the day it’s not an attorney’s decision on whether a case will or will not settle. It’s ultimately a client’s decision.

Nonetheless, it is the attorney’s decision to try to help a client make the best decision possible in the situation. Being from Annapolis, this is why, I tell any potential client who comes in my office to think of me as the navigator and themselves as the captain. I will give them all the different routes and options that they have (looking at it both from a legal and non-legal perspective), but ultimately they are the captain. They are the ones to make the decision, and I will advocate for them even if I do not necessarily agree with their decision.