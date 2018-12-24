Quantcast

Maryland requiring financial disclosure for inaugural balls

By: Associated Press Brian Witte December 24, 2018

For the first time in Maryland, private donations that fund inaugural parties for the governor will have to be made public.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo