Quantcast

Ground Up

The Daily Record's real estate blog

Phishing scam targets Howard County executive’s email subscribers

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 24, 2018

Scam artists, via a third-party service Howard County Executive Calvin Ball uses to send mass messages such as newsletters, pushed a fake missive camouflaged as an alert from Netflix to the email addresses of people who signed up to receive those updates. The intrusion came from the well-known third-party service Constant Contact. Ball acknowledged the incident ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo