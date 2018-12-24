Quantcast

Prince George’s re-entry court program aims to reduce repeat offenders

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Lynh Bui December 24, 2018

Dionte Borges was looking forward to Florida. The judge overseeing his probation had authorized the work trip, noting Borges had been doing "exceptionally well" in re-entry court and as long as he stayed on track, he'd be free to travel. But, two weeks after it had been approved, the trip was in jeopardy. "I had no intentions on ...

