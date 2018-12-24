Quantcast

Startup emocha to make push into chronic disease next year

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 24, 2018

Following the announcement of a trial partnership to help diabetes patients, Baltimore telemedicine startup emocha Mobile Health plans to expand its scope into chronic disease. With a three-month trial with University of Maryland Health Partners working primarily with low-income diabetes patients, emocha will look to prove that its telemedicine platform can work across a broad spectrum ...

