White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

By: Associated Press Darlene Superville December 24, 2018

Both sides in the long-running fight over funding President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall appear to have moved toward each other, but a shutdown of one-fourth of the federal government entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight.

