In Baltimore, public trust in police force hard to find

By: Associated Press David McFadden December 26, 2018

On the streets of Baltimore, it's tough to find confidence that a police shield and city-issued dark blue uniform promises integrity and competence. With Maryland's biggest city already under court oversight to address longstanding patterns of unconstitutional policing, particularly in predominantly African-American communities, a specialized gun-recovery unit made up of rogue detectives was brought down this ...

