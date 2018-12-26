I don’t work weekends

The first half of the month of December my mother fell and broke her knee. My mom provides child care for my kids, so all of a sudden I had several weeks where my husband and I had to cobble together child care.

It was a disaster. My son had to go into day care, and he wouldn’t nap there. So, they told me I could not leave him all day. My husband and I both have very demanding jobs and we took turns leaving work early and spending time with him during the workday so that he could nap at home. Skipping nap was not an option because he is a miserable monster all day if he skips (bad for all of us).

Because I was leaving work early several days a week I tried to make up the difference in lost time by working Saturdays. This turned into also making up lost time some evenings, talking to opposing counsel on my cellphone, texting people, leaving voicemails at random times. You get the idea.

Normally I have a very firm policy (no pun intended) that I do not work nights or weekends. I find that being in family law you have to have really firm boundaries (pun intended) with clients and opposing counsel.

The other day I got an email and I was told it was an emergency. I trust my opposing counsel and respect him immensely so I assumed it was indeed an emergency. It most definitely was not. In responding to this “emergency,” I took Saturday time away from my kids. I kicked myself for responding when I knew it probably was not urgent, and indeed I was right. Now I have set the expectation that my personal time is not important.

Any time that I spend at work on the weekends is time that I cannot get back later with my family. My children are consistently disappointed and upset when I work on the weekends. Aside from that, the weekends provide me an invaluable opportunity to rest and recharge. My work and probably yours, is emotionally taxing. Sometimes it is even physically exhausting being on your feet in court all day, schlepping boxes, running from appointment to appointment, eating lunch in the car.

I found in the month of December that I really desperately needed those weekends to rest and recharge. Those weekends away from work allow me to decompress and to be my best self when I come back on Monday.

I didn’t have much of a choice for December but to do what I did. However, I find other attorneys work nights and weekends all the time. Maybe they don’t have a choice. But I am here to tell you if you have a choice , do whatever you can to avoid working on nights and weekends.

The best thing I do to draw this boundary is that I turn off my work email on my phone the minute I leave the office. When you do this, the evil little red number of unread emails disappears. Here’s how you do it on an iPhone:

Go to settings Scroll down and select “passwords & accounts” Go to your work email account and hit that button On the next screen go to the “mail” button and toggle it off

Do it. Tell me how it goes (jmarkham@markhamlegal.com). Now don’t say I never did anything for you.

Jessica Markham is the owner of Markham Law Firm, a family law firm in Bethesda.