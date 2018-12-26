Quantcast

WeWork keeps pushing. Landlords and rivals are pushing back

In Baltimore, brokers so far have been receptive to company

By: Bloomberg Natalie Wong, Ellen Huet snd Jack Sidders December 26, 2018

WeWork Cos. is increasingly stepping on the turf of landlords and real estate brokers -- and the industry is starting to push back. The office-sharing giant, valued at as much as $42 billion, is getting a greater portion of its business from the large companies that property owners usually court. It's also building an investment division ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo