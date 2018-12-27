Quantcast

Nicole Black: 4 ways to position your law firm for success

By: Commentary: Nicole Black December 27, 2018

It’s not easy being a lawyer these days. The legal landscape is changing quickly due to increased globalization, competition from non-traditional legal providers, and rapid technological advances. Understanding how these trends impact the practice of law isn’t easy, but it’s important, because arming yourself with knowledge is the best way to succeed in the future. Not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo