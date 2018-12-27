Quantcast

By: Jobs December 27, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

SENIOR LITIGATION ASSOCIATE
Brown & Barron, LLC is a well-respected and fast-growing plaintiff’s litigation firm. We are seeking a mid-senior level associate to work within our medical malpractice and nursing home neglect team. The position offers a focused and driven attorney the opportunity to gain significant litigation and trial experience. The ideal candidate will have 4 – 8 years’ experience; strong academic credentials; superior research, writing, and verbal skills; and a strong desire for career growth.  To apply, send resume and cover letter to lbarron@brownbarron.com.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo