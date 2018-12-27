ADVERTISEMENT

STAFF ATTORNEY

MARYLAND WORKFORCE LEGAL SERVICES PROJECT

MD Legal Aid announces a FT position in Metro MD at the American Jobs Center in Largo to provide legal services to job training participants in PG County pursuant to its MD Workforce Legal Services project; conduct “legal check-ups” of participants of the training programs, file petitions to expunge criminal records where appropriate, address other civil legal needs of participants, and develop expertise in child support matters and other substantive areas identified as creating barriers to achieving meaningful employment. Admission to MD Bar or another state bar & eligible/willing to take first available Maryland Bar examination. Minimum two years’ legal experience, preferably in delivery of civil legal services to low-income clients. Local travel required. Spanish language proficiency a plus.

Apply online with an updated résumé and cover letter at

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.