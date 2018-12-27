Quantcast

Stories of the year: Good news for insurance exchange, but opioid crisis worsens

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 27, 2018

Following a 2017 best described as tumultuous, 2018 was the year health care in Maryland, in some ways, got its groove back. A new reinsurance program helped lead to lower premiums and more enrollment on the state’s individual market. Doctors and hospitals celebrated the approval of a new contract for Maryland’s unique hospital global budget system. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo