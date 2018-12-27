ADVERTISEMENT

SUPERVISING ATTORNEY

DISTRICT COURT SELF-HELP CENTER

MD Center for Legal Assistance, LLC, (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, announces a supervising attorney position at the District Court Self-Help Resource Center in Salisbury, MD. Primary hours 8:30 am–4:30 pm, M-F, at times evening hours (4:30-8:00pm, M-F) will also be required. Admitted to MD Bar; three or more years litigation experience in District and/or Circuit Court civil matters. Excellent organizational, interpersonal and management skills required; a demonstrated commitment to access to justice; energy, ingenuity and compassion to the delivery of high-quality legal services. Flexible, supportive team member with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced, demanding environment. Willing to staff evening hours and be on-call for supervisory issues as needed, outside of regularly assigned work hours. Fluency in Spanish strongly preferred.

