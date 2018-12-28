Quantcast

Md. court upholds search warrant based on observations from arrest

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 28, 2018

The Court of Special Appeals upheld the conviction of a man who challenged the validity of a warrant that was based on observations police made when they arrested him in his home earlier that day. Curtis Groves pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in a drug ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo