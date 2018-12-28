Quantcast

2 plead guilty to writing racist, Nazi graffiti on school

By: Associated Press December 28, 2018

Two Maryland teenagers have pleaded guilty to writing racist and Nazi graffiti on their Glenelg high school over the summer.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo